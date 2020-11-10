Video Shows US Electoral Fraud? No, It’s an Old One From Russia

Russia’s Electoral Commission had then acknowledged the video and had said that fraudulent votes would be cancelled. Team Webqoof An old video from Russian Presidential election allegedly showing a fraud in the voting process has been revived to falsely claim that it’s from the United States of America. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof Russia’s Electoral Commission had then acknowledged the video and had said that fraudulent votes would be cancelled.

A CCTV footage showing alleged electoral fraud is going viral with the claim that it is from the US presidential elections and aims to show how the said elections were allegedly rigged. However, we found that the video is from Russia and dates back to the 2018 Russian presidential election. Russia’s Electoral Commission had then acknowledged the footage and had said that fraudulent votes would be cancelled.

The claim along with the video reads: “अमेरिका में चुनाव कराने वाले खुद जब फर्जी वोटिंग डाला तो @realDonaldTrump जी SC तो जाएँगेहि ना इसी लिए लिबरल गैंग बहुत खुश हैं.” (Translated: If people who conduct elections themselves put fake votes, then Donald Trump will go to the Supreme Court. That’s why liberal gang is so happy.)

Several social media users shared the video on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.

While scanning the replies received on the viral video on Twitter, we found that a user had suggested that the video is from Russia. We, then, searched on YouTube using keywords: “Russia voter fraud CCTV” and found that news agency AFP had uploaded the same visuals seen in the viral video in March 2018. The caption along with the video read: ‘CCTV shows apparent ballot stuffing in Russian vote.’

The CCTV footage allegedly showing staff putting extra votes into the ballot box at a polling station in Russia’s Lyubertsy was then made available by Russia's Electoral Commission, mentioned the description of the AFP video. It further added that the Electoral Commission had then acknowledged that the incident “appeared to show fraud, and had said fraudulent votes will be cancelled.” The Washington Post, too, had uploaded a video regarding the 2018 Russian Presidential election, showing the same visuals as that of the viral video, with the caption: ‘CCTV footage shows alleged ballot-stuffing in Russia elections.’ Evidently, an old video from Russian Presidential election allegedly showing a fraud in the voting process has been revived to falsely claim that it’s from the United States of America.

