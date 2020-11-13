Video Shows Light Show in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur? No, It’s From China

Abhilash Mallick The video of a light show from China was shared with a false claim that it was from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The video of a light show is being widely shared on Facebook with the claim that it is from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. However, we could trace the video back to May 2019 and found that it was taken in Shuang Qing Wan Park in China’s Fuyang.

CLAIM

The caption shared with the viral video reads: “LIGHT SHOW In Jodhpur (Rajasthan State) is a very beautiful one to see in the night. Entrance fee is Rs.3,000 per head. Now, we are enjoying this colourful night show without paying any single paise. So please send it to all your loved one’s and all your friends & families.” The video has been shared massively on Facebook in multiple languages.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The background audio and the dragon figures seen in the show were some of the clues that hinted that it might not be from Jodhpur. We scanned the comments on the viral posts that suggested that the video is from China.

We looked for light shows in Jodhpur and found one that happens in the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The structure of the palace was very different from the one in the viral video. The light show in the palace was recently seen to mark the wedding of actress Priyanka Chopra.

We reached out to a local journalist from Jodhpur who confirmed to us that the viral video is not from Jodhpur.

We, then, extracted the keyframes using the InVID VeWerify Google Chrome extension and conducted a reverse image search. While going through the results, we came across a Chinese portal called Piyao which had a screenshot of the same viral video.

The story mentioned (translated from Simplified Chinese) that video was from “a movie-level ancient war theme water show ‘War of Shunchang’ in Shuangqingwan Park, Fuyang, Anhui.” It cited the Hangzhou Internet Police’s statement on Weibo when the portal had debunked another viral claim that originated in China. The story was also reported in a news organisation called The Paper, the archive of which can be found here.

We found a photo of the park in a Chinese news portal called People. We compared the photo with the viral video and found several similarities.

Evidently, the video of a light show from China was shared with a false claim that it was from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)