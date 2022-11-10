No, Video Doesn't Show India-Pak Fans Dancing to a ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Song

Fact-check: This video shows Indian and Pakistani cricket fans dancing at MCG on a Punjabi song.
An edited video showing Indian and Pakistani cricket fans dancing together while a 'Jai Shri Ram' song plays in the background is being shared on social media to claim that everyone was enjoying this song outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where India and Pakistan played the T20 cricket match on 23 October 2022.
The text on the video also reads,"The unity at MCG."
Did the fans really dance to this song?: Indian and Pakistani fans were seen grooving to a lot of songs outside MCG on the day of T20 Cricket match. This video shows people dancing to Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpave in the original video.
Where did this event take place?: The location is the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Yarra Park, Melbourne.
We found a statue in the viral video which matched the Dennis Lillee Statue outside MCG on Google Maps.
Several news media outlets like the English newspapers The Indian Express and Hindustan Times also reported about fans dancing together outside MCG on 23 October 2022.
Comparison between the viral video and maps.
How did we confirm the original video?: We found the original video on TikTok uploaded by the user, Shanail Malik, which has the audio of a famous song called Ishq Tera Tadpave.
We conducted a reverse image search of some of the keyframes and came across a tweet which carried the longer version of the same video.
The tweet was shared on 25 October 2022 with a caption that read, "I will forever be jealous of the people who got to be at this match and the afterparty."
In this video, we can hear the song Ishq Tera Tadpave by Sukhbir.
The video carried a TikTok username '@ShanailMalik'.
We accessed the original video uploaded by this user on TikTok and the background music heard in the video was Sukhbir's song.
What did Shanail Malik tell us?: Shanail Malik, who recorded this video, confirmed to The Quint that the viral video carrying 'Jai Shri Ram' audio is fake. Malik told us that:
He shot this video on 23 October 2022 outside MCG at India against Pakistan match.
The original song played while recording the video was Ishq Tera Tadpave.
He uploaded the video on TikTok on 24 October 2022 which has now garnered 3.2 million views.
The singer of this song, Sukhbir also shared the same video on his official Instagram account.
Conclusion: Clearly, this is an edited video. The original video shows fans dancing to a Punjabi song.
