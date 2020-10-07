Video Shows Argument Between Police And AAP MLA, Not Rahul Gandhi

The video has been shared in the backdrop of the Hathras case and Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the family. Team Webqoof Viral video showing AAP MLA Ajay Dutt has been falsely linked to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The video has been shared in the backdrop of the Hathras case and Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the family.

A viral video showing an argument between a police officer and Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA Ajay Dutt is being circulated with the false claim that the man in the video is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The AAP MLA had shared the video on Twitter mentioning that he was asking Delhi Police officials regarding the body of Hathras victim being allegedly taken in a vehicle without a number plate, after she succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

CLAIM

The claim along with the video in Malayalam language reads: “അച്ചൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി, അച്ചന്റെ അമ്മ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി, അമ്മൂമ്മ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി എന്നിട്ടും ഇദ്ധേഹത്തിന്റെ ഗതി ഇതാണെങ്കിൽ സാധാരണക്കാരന്റെ കാര്യം പിന്നെ എന്ത്‌ പറയാനാ” (Translated: His father is a prime minister, grandmother is a prime minister. If this is his fate, imagine what it would be for a common man) The claim implies that the man in the viral video is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

You can view the archived version here.

The video has been massively shared on Facebook with the same claim.

You can view the archived version here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVid and reverse searched them on Google that led us to a tweet shared by the Aam Aadmi Party on 29 September. The tweet mentioned that the man seen in the video is AAP MLA Ajay Dutt.

Ajay Dutt, too, shared the viral video on his Twitter account mentioning that the body of the girl who was allegedly gang-raped in UP’s Hathras and died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, was allegedly being taken in a vehicle that had no number plate. When the AAP MLA asked police officials about the same, he was allegedly manhandled.

Another tweet shared by AAP stated: “Police wanted to carry victim's body in an unnumbered vehicle without the consent of the family.”

As per a PTI report, the AAP MLA from Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar told reporters, “They took me to a room, pulled me by my collar. I was slapped and kicked by the SHO, ACP, and DCP. If this is the treatment given to an elected representative then think about the common man.”

However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Delhi Police spokesperson Eish Singhal claimed that no physical force was used. Evidently, viral video showing AAP MLA Ajay Dutt has been falsely linked to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)