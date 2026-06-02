No, This Video Doesn’t Show Bangladeshi Immigrants Leaving West Bengal

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A video is making the rounds on social media claiming to show illegal Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal to Bangladesh following the new government taking charge.
What does the video show?: The two-minute clip shows a people on top of a crowded train carrying the text, "Fear of detention center in Bengal (sic)."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources supporting the claim.
We noticed that the train in the claim had 'Bangladesh Railway' and 'Intercity' written on it.
We translated the name of the train from Bengali to English and found out that it is 'Chilahati Express - 806-805', an intercity passenger train operated by Bangladesh Railway.
The Chilahati Express travels from Dhaka to Chilahati and from Chilahati to Dhaka, which is within Bangladesh
News outlets have reported illegal Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal following a crackdown declared on illegal immigrants by the West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari. However, the video in the claim does not show immigrants leaving West Bengal for Bangladesh.
We were unable to establish the context of the original video.
Conclusion: The video shows a crowded train in Bangladesh and doesn't show Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal.
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