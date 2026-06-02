Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Doesn’t Show Bangladeshi Immigrants Leaving West Bengal

No, This Video Doesn’t Show Bangladeshi Immigrants Leaving West Bengal

We found out that the video has no relation to the illegal immigrants in West Bengal.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared falsely claiming to show illegal Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal following a change in government in the state.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video is being shared falsely claiming to show illegal Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal following a change in government in the state.  

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is making the rounds on social media claiming to show illegal Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal to Bangladesh following the new government taking charge.

What does the video show?: The two-minute clip shows a people on top of a crowded train carrying the text, "Fear of detention center in Bengal (sic)."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Archives of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a crowded train in Bangladesh and doesn't show Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal.

Also ReadVideo of Mamata Banerjee Calling Hinduism a ‘Dirty Religion’ Is Cropped

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources supporting the claim.

  • We noticed that the train in the claim had 'Bangladesh Railway' and 'Intercity' written on it.

'Bangladesh Railway' and 'Intercity' are written on the train.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We translated the name of the train from Bengali to English and found out that it is 'Chilahati Express - 806-805', an intercity passenger train operated by Bangladesh Railway.

The train is Chilahati Express. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • The Chilahati Express travels from Dhaka to Chilahati and from Chilahati to Dhaka, which is within Bangladesh

The Chilahati Express travels between Dhaka and Chilahati.

(Source: Train Jatri/ Screenshot)

News outlets have reported illegal Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal following a crackdown declared on illegal immigrants by the West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari. However, the video in the claim does not show immigrants leaving West Bengal for Bangladesh.

The report by the Times of India. 

(Source: TOI/Screenshot)

We were unable to establish the context of the original video.

Conclusion: The video shows a crowded train in Bangladesh and doesn't show Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal.

Also ReadOld Video of Muslim Congregation Shared as Bangladeshis Leaving West Bengal

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