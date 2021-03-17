Video of Youth Desecrating Temple Shared With False Communal Spin

A video in which a youth can be seen desecrating a temple and urinating has gone viral on social media with a false communal spin.

Several users shared the video with the claim that it shows Muslims disrespecting Hindu temples. This comes after communal tension flared up on social media over a video of a 14-year-old boy getting thrashed for allegedly entering a temple to drink water.

However, we found that the youth seen desecrating the temple was identified as a Christian minor from the Anakapalle district in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place in April 2018.