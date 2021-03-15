Images From Yemen Shared As Muslim Boy Assaulted in Ghaziabad

A reverse image search led us to the original image in an article dated 4 October 2020 on Yemen News Now, a Yemen-based news website.

According to the article, a 12-year-old child was severely beaten by his father in the Al Mahwit Governorate. Citizens further stated that security authorities had been informed, and they had raised a demand to arrest the father.

We found similar reports by websites like Crater Sky and Alnabba-alyemeni.

We also came across the images in a report by a Morocco-based news website, ‘Akhbarona', which stated that the set of images had gone viral in Morocco as a local incident in February but the authorities had clarified that the incident took place in Yemen.

Since the images date back to October 2020, clearly they do not show the injuries of the 14-year-old boy who was beaten up in Ghaziabad.