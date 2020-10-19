Video of Woman Vandalising Shop Viral With False Communal Spin

The couple in the viral video is actually of the same caste and religion, CSP Juni Indore Dishesh Agrawal confirmed. Sonal Gupta The couple in the viral video is actually of the same caste and religion, CSP Juni Indore Dishesh Agrawal confirmed. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The couple in the viral video is actually of the same caste and religion, CSP Juni Indore Dishesh Agrawal confirmed.

A video of a woman vandalising a milk shop, while calling her husband out for betrayal, has gone viral on social media with a false claim that a Muslim youth had deceived a Hindu girl into marriage. The couple is actually of the same caste and religion, Chief Superintendent of Police, Juni Indore, Dishesh Agrawal told The Quint.

CLAIM

Users shared the video with the claim, “झूठ बोलकर दो बच्चों के बाप मुस्लिम युवक ने हिन्दू लड़की से आर्य समाज मंदिर में शादी की! सच्चाई सामने आईं तो हंगामा खड़ा होना ही था हिन्दू लड़की अब अपने तकदीर को कोस रही हैं!”

Also read: Video is Neither From Tehri Nor Is There Any Communal Angle to it

(Translation: “By lying, the father of two children, a Muslim youth, married a Hindu girl in the Arya Samaj temple! When the truth came out, the uproar had to be created; Hindu girl is now cursing her fate!”)

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

The Quint also received a query on the same on their WhatsApp helpline.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

A keyword search describing the viral video led us to a news report by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar dated 14 October, stating that the video was from Bhawarkua in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The woman identified as Neha Patil had been cheated by her husband, Anand Patil, who is also the owner of the shop which she is vandalising.

We also found a similar report by local news outlet, MP Breaking News, which stated that the husband had lied to the woman, posing as an orphan and married her in an Arya Samaj Temple in 2017. Later, the woman found out that he already had a wife and two kids and didn’t want to stay with the second wife anymore.

Speaking to <b>The Quint</b>, Chief Superintendent of Police, Juni Indore, Dishesh Agrawal stated, “The husband and wife are from the same religion. They are both of the Patil caste.”

Evidently, the video is being shared with a false communal spin.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)