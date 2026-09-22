Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Video of Food Vendor’s Tray Being Flipped by a Person Is Scripted

Viral Video of Food Vendor’s Tray Being Flipped by a Person Is Scripted

We found out that the video is staged.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show a man flipping a food vendor's tray and then assaulting him by throwing the food at him.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show a man flipping a food vendor's tray and then assaulting him by throwing the food at him.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a man flipping a food vendor's tray and then assaulting him by throwing the food at him.

  • News organisations India Today and Times Now have also shared the same visuals without verifying their credibility.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this report can be found here

(Source: India Today/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is staged and does not show an actual incident where a food vendor was assaulted.

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How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

  • This led us to a YouTube video carrying the same visuals, followed by the 'vendor' in the video speaking about the viral clip.

  • In the video, he says that he makes emotional videos on poverty.

  • He adds that due to the comments on the viral video, all the videos on his account have been deleted.

The creator of the viral video commenting on it.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • The account has posted one more video where another man from their team also asks the viewers to not take the video to heart and that it was just for content.

Video uploaded by the same YouTube account.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • We found his Instagram and Facebook profiles from his YouTube bio.

  • We went through his Facebook account and found similar scripted videos showing reels about 'poverty' and his characters being attacked by people.

The screenshots show the reels uploaded to his Facebook account. 

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

  • The user has uploaded the viral video to his Instagram as well, which includes a clip of him speaking about it.

  • He says he makes these emotional videos about poverty with a team of people.

  • He also said that he knows people who watched the viral video took it to heart and that it hurt people.

The video uploaded by the user on Instagram.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is staged and does not show an actual incident where a food vendor was assaulted.

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