Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Video Shared To Show Gurjar Community Supporting Kalyan Bainsla

Old, Unrelated Video Shared To Show Gurjar Community Supporting Kalyan Bainsla

We found out that the video dates back to 2025 and is unrelated to the Kalyan Bainsla case.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the Gurjar community rallying in&nbsp;support of&nbsp;Kalyan Bainsla in Gurgaon.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the Gurjar community rallying in support of Kalyan Bainsla in Gurgaon. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Gurjar community rallying in support of Kalyan Bainsla in Gurgaon. 

  • News organisations Free Press Journal and Money Control also shared the same visuals with similar claims.

  • The video went viral after a man named Bainsla was arrested in a hit-and-run case involving him knocking down a biker with his car in Gurgaon.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this report can be found here

(Source: Free Press Journal/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and unrelated to the Gurgaon hit-and-run case.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around the BRICS Summit, Deepfakes and More

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded in 2025, carrying visuals similar to the viral video.

  • The video was uploaded to Instagram on 8 May 2025 by a user, 'jatsamaj_official'.

The video was uploaded in 2025. 

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • The video was uploaded more than a year before the incident.

  • This debunks the claim that the video is related to the Gurgaon hit-and-run case.

  • We have reached out to the Instagram page for more context of the video and the story will be updated once we hear back.

What happened recently:

  • The incident happened on 13 September 2026, when a biker named Sia was thrown off her motorbike after Kalyan Bainsla hit her bike.

  • The video was captured by a camera mounted on the biker's vehicle.

  • According to a report by The Print, many people from the Gujjar community came to support Bainsla and the community, following his arrest.

  • They have been speaking out against their community being allegedly treated as criminals following the incident.

Here's a preview of the article. 

(Source: The Print /Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is old and unrelated to the Gurgaon hit-and-run case.

Also ReadOld Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Houthi Drone Intercepted Over Mecca

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT