2017 Pic of Clash Between ABVP and DU Students Wrongly Shared as Kashmir

Meanwhile, another Hindustan Times article published on 4 March 2017, too, carried the viral image and the caption along with it stated: "Clashes broke out between activists of ABVP, AISA and other students on Wednesday."

The photo had been credited to HT photographer Raj K Raj.

As per the article, the clash broke out as the ABVP opposed the invitation to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to a conference by the name of the 'Culture of Protest', following which the event at Delhi's Ramjas College was cancelled.