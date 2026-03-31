Video of Trump Giving a Speech Shared With Misleading Context

A video of President Trump speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute has been going viral with the claim that he is talking about Iran's operation against the US Navy's largest aircraft carrier.

What have the users said?: The videos have been shared with the caption, "Referring to Iran's operation against the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, Trump said: 'Iran attacked the world's largest aircraft carrier from 17 directions. We fled to save our lives. It was all over.'"