Video of Trump Giving a Speech Shared With Misleading Context

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A video of President Trump speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute has been going viral with the claim that he is talking about Iran's operation against the US Navy's largest aircraft carrier.
What have the users said?: The videos have been shared with the caption, "Referring to Iran's operation against the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, Trump said: 'Iran attacked the world's largest aircraft carrier from 17 directions. We fled to save our lives. It was all over.'"
How did we find out the truth?: We went to the official YouTube page of The White House and found the full version of President Trump's speech at the Future Investment Initiative.
In the video, at around 20:46, President Trump is heard making the same statement as heard in the viral video.
Before this section of the video, which has been going viral on social media, Trump sets the context which is of the attack by the US military forces on Venezuela.
This makes it evident that his entire statement is not included in the viral claim, leading to a misinterpretation of the context.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video has been shared without context to mislead the audience.
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