Old Woman, Misidentified as Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi, Speaks Up

“She is from Bombay and I am from here. She hasn’t met me and I haven’t met her. What proof does she have that I have taken 100 rupees to protest?,” says 75-year-old Mohinder Kaur, whose picture went viral on social media after she was misidentified as Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi by many including Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Ranaut had alleged that the old woman is “available in 100 rupees” and is now protesting with the farmers’ against the contentious farm laws.

Retorting to Ranaut’s allegations, Kaur, who is a farmer from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Punjab’s Bhatinda told The Quint: