Fact-Check: Video of Woman Being Forced Into Old Age Home is Scripted!

Fact-Check: This video of an old woman being forcibly moved to an old age home is not a real incident.
A 5-minute video showing a man and woman dropping an older woman at an old age home without her consent is going viral.
What is the video about?: In the video, the person filming can be heard stopping and questioning the couple - husband and wife - over why they were moving their mother to an old age home.
The wife says that her mother-in-law was causing problems in their lives, which is why they were moving her to an old age home
The wife can be heard saying, "Apni zindagi toh jee li, ab hume humari zindagi jeeni hai." (She has lived her life, but now we have to live ours.)
How did we find out?:
A prompt under one of the claims on Facebook had a prompt that suggested watching more "original" videos on one Rahul Nawab's Facebook page.
The highlighted box gave away the name of the creator.
We searched for the video on Nawab's page and came across a 10-minute-long version of the viral video published in October 2022.
We checked the user's Facebook profile and found several other videos on the user's profile and found several other scripted videos.
We noticed that the old lady in the viral video was present in another video by the user.
The same woman was present in another video by Rahul Nawab in which she played the role of the mother of her pregnant daughter who was left alone by her partner.
We found the user's YouTube channel on the profile and found the contact number of the user.
When we reached out to him, Nawab said, "We make videos to create awareness on many issues. The actor seen in the video going viral has also acted for many other YouTube channels."
Conclusion: It is clear that a scripted video about an old woman being forcibly moved to an old age home by a Facebook user, Rahul Nawab, has gone viral with a false claim that it is a real incident.
