Fact-Check: Video of ‘Muslim Woman’ Being Mistreated Over Fertility Is Scripted!

The scripted video is being shared with a communal spin about a Muslim family mistreated their daughter-in-law due to blind faith.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A 10-minute video of a woman forcing her daughter-in-law to stay immersed in a dirty lake has gone viral on social media, with users claiming that it shows a family from the Muslim community.
What is the video about?: In the video, villagers tell the person recording the video that a young woman was made to lie down in water for over a week by her in-laws.
The person recording the incident goes on to quarrel and brawl with the young woman’s family after he guides her out of the water.
Justifying the act, her in-laws say that the woman must stay in water for 11 days as a godman advised them to do it so she could bear children.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
We also received queries to verify this video on our WhatsApp tipline.
What is the truth?: The video is a scripted one, made by content creator Ankur Jatuskaran.
How did we find out?: A prompt under one of the claims on Facebook suggested more videos on one Ankur Jatuskaran’s Facebook page.
The prompt took us to Jatuskaran's Facebook page.
Here, we found a slightly longer version of this video, which was published on 16 December 2022.
About 30 seconds into this video, we came across a disclaimer which said that the video was for "entertainment purpose only."
The video was made for entertainment purposes only.
The same video was also published on his YouTube channel.
We noticed the same people were present in other videos by this content creator.
(Note: Swipe to view both images.)
Ankur Jatuskaran can be seen in several videos.
The same woman was also starring in another video, which was about a woman mistreating her mother-in-law.
The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked scripted videos created by Jatuskaran, which had earlier been shared with similar false claims of them showing real incidents. You can read them here and here.
Conclusion: A scripted video by Ankur Jatuskaran went viral with the false claim that it shows a real incident of a Muslim woman being mistreated by her in-laws.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)