Fact-Check: Neither Is This Road ‘Portable,’ nor Is It in India

Fact-check: The claim states that the image is from India.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photo of a damaged road is being shared on social media with a claim that it this is a "portable road" seen in India. The claim also states that Israel helped India in bringing the concept of 'portable roads' in the country.
However, this picture is from Thailand's Chanuman District and dates back to 2019.
The photo is being shared with a claim that this is a 'portable road' in India, and that it was introduced in the country with Israel's help.
An archived version of the post can be seen here.
We conducted a reverse image search on the picture and found an article by a Thai daily newspaper, Khaosod, posted on 31 August 2019.
It also stated that the the road has been damaged because of the heavy rainfall.
The image is from 2019.
We found another report from a Thai news portal, Thai PBS NEWS, from 1 September 2019, which carried the same image.
Clearly, an old image from Thailand was falsely claimed to be from India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)