Video of Men Protesting Nude in Chhattisgarh Falsely Shared as Manipur

Fact-check: A video from Chhattisgarh's Raipur showing naked men staging protests on the streets is going viral as a video from Manipur.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Visuals contain nudity.)
A video showing several naked men running on the streets is going viral on social media with a claim that this protest recently happened in Manipur.
One of the claims had been viewed over 3,35,000 times while this article was being written.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any archive links as the visuals contained nudity.)
Visuals of protests.
What's the truth?: This video shows a protest that happened on 18 July in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.
A total of 29 men were arrested for protesting naked on the streets who were demanding action against people who allegedly got government jobs using fake caste certificates.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we came across news reports from 18 July.
Several news media outlets reported about this protest from Raipur including NDTV, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express and The Quint.
The reports carried screenshots from the viral video and stated that 29 men staged a naked protest in Raipur, Chhattisgarh and were later arrested.
It also stated that the protestors were demanding action against the government employees who forged the SC/ST certificates for various posts in the state.
This protest happened in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
According to the police, the protestors were arrested under Section 146 (violence is used by an unlawful assembly), 147, 353, 332, 294 and 67 (A) of the IT Act.
A video report was also shared by News18 MP Chhatisgarh on YouTube on 18 July.
Statement by Raipur police: The Raipur police tweeted on 19 July clarifying that a letter was issued by the state government in 2020 to the departments for action against 267 people who were recruited on the basis of their fake caste certificates.
Raipur police's tweet about the video.
Conclusion: A video from Chhattisgarh's Raipur showing naked men staging protests on the streets is going viral as a video from Manipur.
Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)