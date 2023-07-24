Image of BJP Leader, Son Viral as Accused in Manipur Viral Video Case

A picture of two men dressed in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) uniform is going viral, with users identifying them as the accused in the case of Manipur viral video case, where a mob of men, reportedly form the Meitei community, paraded women from the Kuki community naked in Manipur.

Who all shared it?: Polit Bureau Member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Subhasini Ali, among others, shared the picture on her Twitter handle.