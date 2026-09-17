AI-Altered Video of MEA Spokesperson Speaking About Eating Nuts Shared as Real

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A video of the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was shared on social media of him answering a question about eating snacks during the 2026 BRICS Summit.
What does he say in the viral video?: The video shows a reporter asking the MEA Spokesperson, "Sir, social media is buzzing about you eating nuts during BRICS conference. What is your response?"
He replies, "Well, you see, the nuts were not the biggest issue in the room. Some people were more interested in my snack than the facts I was showing."
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video was altered using AI.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original video uploaded by the official X account of Randhir Jaiswal.
The video shows the bi-weekly media briefing by the official spokesperson that happened on .
However, we could not find the conversation from the viral video.
There was no mention of Jaiswal eating nuts at any point in the video.
We found the transcript of the entire media briefing published by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The conversation from the viral video is not recorded in the transcript.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which flagged the audio as AI.
Following this, we ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that five of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.
Conclusion: The video is not authentic, as it was altered using AI.
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