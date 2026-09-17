Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Altered Video of MEA Spokesperson Speaking About Eating Nuts Shared as Real

AI-Altered Video of MEA Spokesperson Speaking About Eating Nuts Shared as Real

We found out that the video was altered using AI and that Jaiswal did not speak about eating nuts.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-altered video of&nbsp;MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was shared on social media, falsely claiming to show him responding to a question about eating nuts during the BRICS conference.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An AI-altered video of MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was shared on social media, falsely claiming to show him responding to a question about eating nuts during the BRICS conference. 

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was shared on social media of him answering a question about eating snacks during the 2026 BRICS Summit.

What does he say in the viral video?: The video shows a reporter asking the MEA Spokesperson, "Sir, social media is buzzing about you eating nuts during BRICS conference. What is your response?"

  • He replies, "Well, you see, the nuts were not the biggest issue in the room. Some people were more interested in my snack than the facts I was showing."

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video was altered using AI.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original video uploaded by the official X account of Randhir Jaiswal.

  • The video shows the bi-weekly media briefing by the official spokesperson that happened on 15 September 2026.

  • However, we could not find the conversation from the viral video.

  • There was no mention of Jaiswal eating nuts at any point in the video.

  • We found the transcript of the entire media briefing published by the Ministry of External Affairs.

  • The conversation from the viral video is not recorded in the transcript.

Here is the transcription of the media briefing from 15 September 2026. 

(Source: Ministry of External Affairs/ Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which flagged the audio as AI.

Here is the result of AI detection by the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. 

(Source: Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector/ Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that five of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.

Here is the result of AI detection by DeepFake-O-Meter.

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is not authentic, as it was altered using AI.

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