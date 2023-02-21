Video of Man Brandishing Knife is From Karnataka, Not Uttar Pradesh

The video shows a man in a crowded market in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.
A video showing a man brandishing a knife on a busy street, before being shot and ambushed by police personnel is being shared on social media.
The claim: Some users are sharing this video, claiming that it shows visuals from Uttar Pradesh, where the man was brought to justice under Yogi Adityanath's governance.
The Quint also received a query regarding this video on its WhatsApp tipline.
The truth: The video shows an incident from Kalaburagi, Karnataka, where a man identified as Mohammed Fazal brandished a knife in a busy market on 5 February.
Fazal was shot in the leg by the police after reportedly refusing to put down his weapon and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Kalaburagi Commissioner of Police R Chetan confirmed to The Quint that the video was from Kalaburagi and that the police was yet to ascertain the reasons behind Fazal's actions.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search, which led us to a video report by The News Minute.
The report carried a video of the incident from a different angle, and mentioned that it showed an incident from Karnataka's Kalaburagi.
The video is from Kalaburagi, Karnataka.
According to TNM, the Kalaburagi police shot the man after he brandished a knife at a market on 5 February. The police fired three shots, hitting his leg, after which he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Hindustan Times reported that the police had identified the man as one Mohammed Fazal, adding that the incident took place around 9 pm.
The Quint reached out the to the Commissioner, who confirmed that the video was from Kalaburagi.
Conclusion: The video shows an incident from Kalaburagi, Karnataka which happened on 5 February.
