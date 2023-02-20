2016 Photo of Mehbooba Mufti Offering Prayers at a Temple Passed of as Recent

The photo dates back to 2016 and was taken at the Kheer Bhawani fair in Ganderbal district, near Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
A newspaper clipping showing former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti offering milk to a deity at a temple is being shared on social media as a recent incident. Some of the claims, which hail the prime minister, state that she visited a temple after the abrogation of Article 370.
How did we find out?: The caption of the photo in the viral claim mentions that it shows Mehbooba Mufti at the Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal, Kashmir.
The caption mentions that the photo was taken in Srinagar.
Taking a cue from this, we ran a reverse image search to look for the photo.
This led us to an NDTV article carrying the viral photo, which was published on 6 June 2016.
The article was published on 12 June 2016.
The Quint had also reported on her visit.
We also found the picture on PTI's website, which was shared on 12 June 2016. The caption stated that Mufti had offered prayers at the Kheer Bhawani Temple during its annual fair, when she was chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI had shared the photo on 12 June 2016.
Conclusion: An old photo dating back to June 2016, showing former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti offering prayers at a temple is being shared to claim that she did so after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
