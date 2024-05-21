Old Clip of Man Slapping Arvind Kejriwal Shared Amid 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Clip of Man Slapping Arvind Kejriwal Shared Amid 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The incident took place in May 2019 and has no connection to the ongoing general elections.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The video is five years old and has no connection to the 2024 general elections.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is five years old and has no connection to the 2024 general elections.</p></div>
A video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, taken during a roadshow, is being shared on social media. The clip, which shows a person slapping Kejriwal, is being shared with Tamil text, linking it to the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The video dates back to May 2019 and was taken in Delhi's Moti Nagar, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

How did we find out the truth?: Using simple keywords such as 'Arvind Kejriwal slapped', we looked for more details related to the video.

  • The search took us to the same video, shared by Hindustan Times' verified Facebook page on 4 May 2019.

  • Its caption mentioned that Kejriwal was slapped by an unknown man during an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

The video was published on 4 May 2019.

More details: Police had taken the man into custody, and identified him as 33-year-old Suresh, according to a report by The Indian Express.

  • AAP's verified X account had shared a post, talking about "negligence in the security" of Kejriwal, while calling it "an opposition sponsored attack."

The party addressed the attack in a post. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said that Suresh was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code, reported The New Indian Express.

Conclusion: A five-year-old video of a man slapping Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being shared amid the ongoing general elections.

