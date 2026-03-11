Old Video From Nepal Falsely Claimed To Be of Israelis Fleeing Their Homes

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video From Nepal Falsely Claimed To Be of Israelis Fleeing Their Homes

The video is old and has been previously claimed to be of Iranians fleeing their homes amid protests.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on social media claiming to be of Israelis fleeing their homes&nbsp;</p></div>
A video is being shared on social media claiming to be of Israelis fleeing their homes 

(Source: X/ Altered by The Quint)

A video is being circulated on the internet, which claims to show people in Israel running away from their homes.

What did the video show?: The 20-second video clip shows hundreds of people going down mountain slopes.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, it shows a video of people in Nepal on their way through alpine meadows for the harvest season. 

How did we find ?: While we conducted a reverse video search using Google Lens, it led us to multiple Instagram pages that shared the same video.

  • A video published by user madeinnepal143 on 2 June 2025 shows the same clip, with a caption describing how people from Dolpa and neighbouring districts in Nepal are on their way through the alpine meadows for the harvest season. 

The Instagram reel shows a clip of people from Nepal embarking on a journey to harvest.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • Another Instagram account, routineofnepalbanda, also shared a picture from the same location, captioned “People's Crowd in Rupa-Patan, Dolpa to Search for Yarsagumba !"

The Instagram post dates back to June 1, 2025 and shows the Nepali crowd in search of a highly valued fungus for harvest. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

While using reverse image search, it also led us to a blog, Himalayan Recreation, with an article on Yarsagumba, a highly valued fungus, in Nepal, including a picture from the same location.

The blog shows a picture of large crowds of Yarsagumba harvesters in Nepal.

(Source: Himalayan Recreation/ Screenshot)

The Quint had previously debunked this video when it was being shared claiming to show people from Iran fleeing their country during nationwide protests.

The Quint had previously debunked the same video.

Source: The Quint/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A video of a large group of Nepalis on their way to harvest has been falsely shared on social media as Israelis fleeing their homes.

