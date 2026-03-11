Old Video From Nepal Falsely Claimed To Be of Israelis Fleeing Their Homes

advertisement
A video is being circulated on the internet, which claims to show people in Israel running away from their homes.
What did the video show?: The 20-second video clip shows hundreds of people going down mountain slopes.
How did we find ?: While we conducted a reverse video search using Google Lens, it led us to multiple Instagram pages that shared the same video.
A video published by user madeinnepal143 on shows the same clip, with a caption describing how people from Dolpa and neighbouring districts in Nepal are on their way through the alpine meadows for the harvest season.
Another Instagram account, routineofnepalbanda, also shared a picture from the same location, captioned “People's Crowd in Rupa-Patan, Dolpa to Search for Yarsagumba !"
While using reverse image search, it also led us to a blog, Himalayan Recreation, with an article on Yarsagumba, a highly valued fungus, in Nepal, including a picture from the same location.
The Quint had previously debunked this video when it was being shared claiming to show people from Iran fleeing their country during nationwide protests.
Conclusion: A video of a large group of Nepalis on their way to harvest has been falsely shared on social media as Israelis fleeing their homes.
