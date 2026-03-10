Video Goes Viral of a House on Fire Falsely Claimed To Be Netanyahu’s House

advertisement
Amid geopolitical tensions, a video of a house caught on fire has been making rounds on social media, with claims that it is the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
What did the video show?: The 11-second-long video clip shows a house on fire and authorities approaching the area.
How did we find out the truth? We conducted a reverse video search using Google Lens, which led us to a Facebook post sharing the same video.
The video was published on on Facebook by user ‘hcbphotography’, which frequently posts on fires in Atlantic County, with the caption "Happening Now: Park Place, Galloway, NJ 10:47 P.M. | 16° | #3/3."
A local news outlet, , which covers news from Atlantic City, also reported on the fire in Galloway Township, New Jersey. They said that the fire started on the night of February 8th and continued until early morning on the 9th.
Another source that confirmed the origin of the video was the website for a local radio station, WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM, which also reported on the Galloway Township fire and included the location of the house as well.
After checking the location on Google Maps, it was confirmed that the Township house matches the one in the video, which was claimed to be Benjamin Netanyahu’s house.
Conclusion: A video of a house on fire in New Jersey is being falsely circulated on social media as the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s house.
