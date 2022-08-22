No, This Video Doesn’t Show Bhim Army Supporters in Rajasthan’s Jalore

Taking a cue from this, we used relevant keywords to look for more information regarding the individual mentioned. We came across news reports of a man named Shihab Chottur, who started his journey from Kerala's Malappuram district on 3 June, to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for a pilgrimage.

We looked for his social media profiles and found visuals of him in the same outfit and skullcap as the viral video on Facebook, and with men dressed in pink shirts.

(Note: Swipe right to view both photos.)