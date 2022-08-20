No, This Is Not a Video From the Funeral Procession of Rajasthan Dalit Boy

The video is from 2020 and shows the funeral procession of Army personnel, Jilajeet Yadav.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a funeral procession of an army personnel is being widely shared on social media with a claim that it shows the last rites of the nine-year-old Dalit boy, Indra Meghwal, who was beaten up by his teacher allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in Rajasthan's Jalore on 20 July.
The boy, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Surana village, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on 13 August. The teacher was taken into custody by the police. However, so far, they have refuted the caste angle in the crime.
The incident led to outrage with people condemning the incident and speaking up against caste discrimination even 75 years after independence.
The video has been widely shared on social media with a claim that it shows the funeral procession of Meghwal. A Twitter handle called 'Samta Today News' shared it on 16 August and the video has garnered over 43,000 views since.
An archived version of the tweet can be viewed here.
We fragmented the video into several keyframes using InVID Google Chrome extension and conducted a reverse image search on some of the keyframes.
This led us to a YouTube video uploaded on 15 August 2020 by a channel called 'Akhileshiyans'. This video was a clearer version of the viral video and it mentioned that it was the funeral procession of 'Jilajeet Yadav', an Indian Army personnel from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.
Taking off from here, we conducted a keyword search on YouTube and came across another video by on 'NYOOOZ UP-Uttarakhand'. This 5-minute long video carried a portion of the viral video (can be seen around 23 seconds). In this video we could hear chants of 'Jilajeet bhaiya amar rahe (Long live Jilajeet)'.
We also looked up news reports on the incident and discovered that Yadav was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district in 2020.
Clearly, an old video of a funeral procession of an army personnel is being shared as visuals from Indra Meghwal's funeral.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)