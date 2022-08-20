No, This Is Not a Video From the Funeral Procession of Rajasthan Dalit Boy

A video of a funeral procession of an army personnel is being widely shared on social media with a claim that it shows the last rites of the nine-year-old Dalit boy, Indra Meghwal, who was beaten up by his teacher allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in Rajasthan's Jalore on 20 July.

The boy, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Surana village, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on 13 August. The teacher was taken into custody by the police. However, so far, they have refuted the caste angle in the crime.

The incident led to outrage with people condemning the incident and speaking up against caste discrimination even 75 years after independence.