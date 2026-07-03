Old, Unrelated Video From Lohagad Fort Linked to Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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A video is being circulated widely, claiming to show people rushing to the Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra following the Ketan Agarwal murder case.
The 'Vinchu Kada' section of the Lohagad Fort has started being referred to as the 'Siya Point', after Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary were accused of allegedly pushing Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal off the fort.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found news reports from 2023 that shared the same visuals.
A news report by ABP Majha, published on , shared the same visuals.
According to the report, due to the onset of monsoon, people rushed to Lohagad Fort during weekends.
Due to the massive crowd that visited the fort on , many visitors were stuck at the main gate for four hours.
Punekar News also reported the incident, stating that thousands were stranded in Lohagad Fort amidst heavy rains.
Conclusion: The video is old and shows people crowding at Lohagad Fort during the monsoon season.
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