Fazil Nagar To Be Renamed Pawagarh, Confirms Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Fazil Nagar, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, is set to be renamed Pawagarh following an official announcement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The decision was made public during a government event in the town, where the chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 278 development projects valued at over ₹424 crore. The renaming aims to honour Jain Tirthankar Lord Mahavir and recognise the historical and religious significance of the region. The event was attended by local representatives, government officials, and residents.