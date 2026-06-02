Fazil Nagar To Be Renamed Pawagarh, Confirms Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Fazil Nagar, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, is set to be renamed Pawagarh following an official announcement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The decision was made public during a government event in the town, where the chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 278 development projects valued at over ₹424 crore. The renaming aims to honour Jain Tirthankar Lord Mahavir and recognise the historical and religious significance of the region. The event was attended by local representatives, government officials, and residents.
According to Deccan Herald, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement on 2 June 2026, emphasising the state government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage while promoting development across Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister stated that the renaming is intended to acknowledge the area’s association with Lord Mahavir, a revered figure in Jainism.
During the programme, the chief minister distributed certificates, sanction letters, and cheques to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes as coverage revealed. The event was part of a broader initiative to accelerate infrastructure and welfare development in the region.
The proposed name change to Pawagarh is positioned as a step towards recognising the town’s religious and historical legacy following official statements. The chief minister reiterated the government’s focus on both cultural preservation and economic progress for the people of Uttar Pradesh.
“The state government remains committed to preserving cultural heritage while accelerating development across Uttar Pradesh,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said during the announcement.
Local public representatives, officials, and residents were present at the event, which highlighted the dual objectives of honouring religious heritage and advancing local development as details emerged. The announcement marks a significant administrative and symbolic change for the town.
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