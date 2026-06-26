How Media Influences Public Perception During a Health Crisis

For a generation that experienced the COVID-19 outbreak, when news of a Hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship broke, the feeling was immediately familiar. Stories about three lives lost, and rumours about the virus spread across social media feeds and front pages within hours. It was not just grief but the complete cycle of news headlines stacking up, the familiar vocabulary of crisis and misinformation spreading before facts.

We have seen this multiple times since the COVID-19 pandemic. A disease surfaces, claims lives, draws attention, and the media ecosystem shapes public perception; how millions of people understand, react to, and in some cases, survive what follows. Misinformation and misreporting during a pandemic are as consequential as the disease itself.