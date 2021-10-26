Video of Clashes in MP's Jabalpur on Eid Falsely Shared as UP

The video claims to be from Uttar Pradesh.
A video of police using force and dispersing a crowd is being shared on social media with the claim that the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh where cops lathi-charged a crowd offering namaz (prayers) on road.
However, we found the video is from the recent clashes that took place in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh when violence broke out in the Gohalpur area on 19 October during a procession on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, birthday of Prophet Mohammed.
Madhya Pradesh witnessed violence in three districts of the state—Jabalpur, Dhar and Barwani—during the Eid processions on 19 October, injuring 23 people, including nine policemen.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the claim that reads, "New rule in Uttar Pradesh. No namaz on roads."
It goes on to hail Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking action against all those who were offering the Islamic prayers on the road.
WHAT WE FOUND
On closely looking at the video, we noticed a shop named 'S Deen Tailors'.
We could locate a shop named 'S Deen Tailors'.
We looked with this name on Google and the address showed the shop to be at Gohalpur in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Taking cue from here, we looked for news reports, using relevant keywords, and found a report on The Times of India published on 20 October that reported on the clashes that occurred in several parts of Madhya Pradesh during the Eid procession.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahugana told the daily that clashes erupted when some miscreants had pelted stones and threw firecrackers near Machli (fish) market Gohalpur area.
We could also see the photo of the tailor 'S Deen Tailors' in the picture used by ToI. The caption read, "Police following the clash in Jabalpur on Tuesday (19 October).
We then spoke to an MP-based reporter, Kashif Kakvi, who confirmed to us that the video is from the clash during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession day in Jabalpur.
Kakvi also shared some other videos from the day and which helped us in establishing the location.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Jalabpur visuals (L), Viral video (R).
Next, we got in touch with a senior official, who, too, told us that the video is from Jabalpur on the day of Milad-ul-Nabi.
Clearly, a video from Madhya Pradesh is being shared with a false claim that cops used batons on people offering namaz on road in UP.
