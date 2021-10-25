No, This Video Doesn't Show Locals Denying Entry to a BJP Leader in UP!

A video showing a man being stopped by people is being widely shared on social media to claim that locals are not allowing leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to enter their villages in Uttar Pradesh.

The claim takes a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and adds that the people have "rejected their government". This comes in the backdrop of UP elections that are scheduled for early 2022.

However, we found that the incident took place in Bihar in 2020. The man seen in the video is Janata Dal (United) leader Maheshwar Hazari.