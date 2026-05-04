Is That Viral Message True? Chat With Our New AI Bot To Find Out!

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We’ve all been there: you open your family WhatsApp group and see a “Forwarded many times” message that seems just a bit too sensational to be true. Usually, you’d have to go to our website to find out if that is true, but we’re here to change that.
In partnership with Meedan, we have built a new conversational AI-driven bot to help you stay updated and access fact-checks and news reports on the go, on your smartphone.
The bot is currently in its early stages, so we are opening it up to our subscribers first to help us fine-tune it. You can reach it on your preferred messaging app:
Telegram: @Suwali_Quintbot
WhatsApp: +91-8826811818.
Think of this as a work in progress that gets smarter the more you talk to it. Here is how it can help you today:
Quick Answers: You can ask about the latest political developments, recent fact-checks, or specific people and events.
Language No Bar: Our team has worked hard to ensure it understands queries in both English and Hindi, whether you are being formal or just chatting.
Follow-Up Questions: You can ask as many follow-up questions as you like to get total clarity on a topic.
Round the Clock: It scans our extensive archive of recent stories to give you relevant links and tailored responses at any time of day.
Click here to start.
Since this is a new tool, it does have some limitations. For instance, it cannot process images just yet, so please stick to text-based queries for now.
It is also currently focused on our most recent stories, about 200 of them, including news reports that we at The Quint publish. If it can’t find an answer, our team of journalists will be alerted to investigate.
If you run into any glitches or feel a response wasn’t quite right, please do write to us at webqoof@thequint.com. Your feedback is exactly what will help us sharpen this tool.
While this bot is great for quick news updates, please remember that our original tipline remains fully active. You can continue to use it to send us suspicious messages or links, especially if you want to educate yourself about the latest scams and phishing attempts circulating in India. We are always here to help you stay safe from digital fraud.
Note that the chatbot is not yet equipped to accept images or videos as input.
If you are the type who likes to investigate things yourself, we’ve got you covered there, too. We highly recommend going through our YouTube playlist dedicated to fact-checking. It’s a great resource if you want to learn the specific tools and techniques our journalists use to verify information.
Give the new bot a spin (click here) and let us know what you think. Let’s work together to keep our personal chats free of misinformation.
Stay informed,
Team .