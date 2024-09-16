Video Showing Man Removing Thread From Boy's Neck Shared Given Communal Spin

advertisement
A video showing a Muslim man removing a religious thread from a young boy's neck in Noakhali, Bangladesh, during a flood relief effort is circulating on social media platforms.
In the video, the Muslim man is cutting and removing the thread with his teeth. Those sharing wrote, "Giving flood relief to Hindu boy and cuts the Hanuman neck thread and doesn't give it to the child."
What we found: We divided the video into multiple frames and came across a video on a Facebook page named Tawheed Academy and Islamic Center. This video included the same clip as the viral video.
It was captioned that the centre distributed relief items to more than two hundred families among the flood victims of Noakhali in Bangladesh.
The page was listed under the personal blog category on Facebook.
We browsed the page and came across another video in which the boy in the viral clip is talking on camera in Bangla.
The speaker asked him about his religious identity to which he replied that he belonged to the Muslim community.
On camera, he identified himself and also said that he belonged to the Muslim community. The text on the video asked people "to resist spreading rumours".
We reached out to the page for their inputs to which they replied by sending the link to the video where the boy stated his religious identity. We have written about this clip above.
The Quint has previously fact-checked other claims about the floods in Bangladesh. You can read our reports here and here.
Conclusion: A video of the boy is being shared with a false communal spin.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)