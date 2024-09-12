This Image Showing Members of Muslim Doctors Association Is From UK, Not India

advertisement
An image of some women posing for a photograph is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows a Muslim Doctors Association, which has been formed in Maharashtra.
What have users said?: People have shared the image with a caption that said, "MDA - Muslim Doctors Association. Can Hindu doctors also form a similar group? Hopefully, it will become communal, but it is only a reminder that even after being educated, they are only Mus!ims and not secular. But an educated Hindu does not become a Hindu. He becomes secular, and that is very unfortunate."
What's the truth?: The image is old and shows a group of doctors at an event hosted by Muslim Doctors Association that is based in the United Kingdom.
How did we find that out?: We searched for 'Muslim Doctors Association' on Google and found the official website of the said association.
Under the 'About Us' section, the association is a non-profit organisation that works with Muslim and minority communities in the United Kingdom since 2004.
The website said that the association offers outreach programmes across the country and delivers special projects that support refugees abroad.
Where's the image from?: On going through the Facebook handle of the association, we found that the same image was published on 29 September 2019.
It was shared with a caption that said, "Thankyou for everyone who attended our first Midlands event in Birmingham. It was a great social and opportunity to network. We look forward to seeing you at our next gathering- the annual dinner. Further details will follow."
A Hindu Medical Association in UK as well: A further search showed that there is a Hindu Medical Association based in the United Kingdom that helps link the Hindu health community. You can view their website here.
Is there any such association in India?: We found that there is an organisation called 'Association of Muslim Doctors' that was formed in 2009 in Patna, Bihar. You can view their website here.
Conclusion: This viral image does not show members of 'Muslim Doctors Association' in India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)