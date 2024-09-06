Shops & Mosques Attacked: What Led to Communal Flare-Up in Telangana's Asifabad?

(In-depth investigations into hate crimes require asking the tough questions. Your membership fuels our team to go further. Empower us in ‘Uncovering Hate’, BECOME A MEMBER today)

"Mulk mein jo ho raha hain, usi ki ek kadi hain." (It aligns with what is happening in the rest of the country).

This is what Syed Sirajuddin, who has lived in Jainoor village in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, Telangana for almost 20 years told The Quint.

On Wednesday, 4 September, communal violence erupted in the village after a crowd of over 2,000 locals belonging to the Gond tribe descended on a market area and vandalised shops, vehicles, five mosques and a madrasa.