Fact-Check: Video of Anant Ambani Promoting Betting App Is a Deepfake

This is a deepfake. Anant Ambani did not promote a betting application called Aviator.
A video of Reliance Foundation Director Anant Ambani talking about a smartphone application is being shared on social media.
The claim: In the video, Ambani appears to be promoting an app called 'Aviator', saying that in honour of his wedding, he has decided to help people make large amounts of money if they play his favourite games.
But...?: The video is a deepfake. Ambani has not promoted the 'Aviator' app.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that Ambani appeared to be speaking into a microphone with news agency ANI's logo.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for this video on ANI's verified X (formerly Twitter) account.
This led us to a thread with Anant Ambani's videos, which the agency had shared on 26 February, amid his pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
In these clips, Ambani spoke about the Reliance Foundation's 'Vantara' programme for animals, calling it his "passion project."
Throughout these videos, Ambani does not say anything resembling the video in the claim.
AI detection tools: We uploaded this video an Artificial Intelligence (AI) detection website, TrueMedia.
Analysing the audio, TrueMedia said that it was highly suspicious of the voice being generated using AI.
The tool analysed the voice in the video first.
For Ambani's face, the tool was fairly confident that it was a composite of blended faces and that his face had been manipulated with in the video.
TrueMedia was sure that the visuals of the video had been tampered with.
