Another Deepfake Video of Rashmika Mandanna in a Bikini Goes Viral!

This is a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna.
Rujuta Thete
Published:

Fact-check: A deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna in a bikini is going viral as real.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video showing a woman wearing a red bikini and standing near a waterfall is going viral to claim that it shows actor Rashmika Mandanna.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

But...: This is a deepfake video and Mandanna's face has been yet again morphed on another woman's video!

  • It shows a model and a content creator named Daniela Villarreal from Santander, Columbia.

How did we find out the truth?: Firstly, we noticed several discrepancies in the viral video including the woman's eyes and face.

  • At one point, the face morphed on the original video also misplaced.

We then performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google and this led us to an Instagram post by '@onlybikinimodel'.

  • This carried the original video without Mandanna's face in it and the caption mentioned that it showed '@danielavillarreal_a'.

  • Taking a cue, we visited Daniela Villarreal's Instagram account and it carried the original video.

  • It was shared on 19 April and it showed Villarreal's face instead of Mandanna's.

Comparison between the original and the deepfake video.

AI detection tools: We also ran the video of AI detection tool, TrueMedia, which concluded that this video is manipulated.

AI detection tool also concluded that this video is a deepfake.

We have also reached out to Villarreal for her comment on this viral video; the story will be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: A deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna in a bikini is going viral as real.

