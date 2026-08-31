Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video of a Robbery in Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Claim

Fact-Check: Video of a Robbery in Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Claim

The video shows a robbery incident in Feni, Bangladesh.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show a Hindu woman being attacked by 'Islamists' in Bangladesh.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show a Hindu woman being attacked by 'Islamists' in Bangladesh.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Hindu woman being attacked by 'Islamists' in Bangladesh.

What does the video show?: The 31-second video shows two men barging into a house and holding a woman hostage.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows a robbery incident in Feni, Bangladesh, where a woman was held hostage. There is no communal angle to the video.

Also ReadVideo From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as One of Rape-Murder Case in West Bengal

How did we find out?: While observing the viral video, we noticed that a logo was visible in the upper right corner.

  • We ran a reverse image search and found out that it is the logo of Daily Jugantor, a Bangladeshi daily newspaper.

  • Following this, we went through their official Facebook account and found the original video.

  • The video's caption reads, "Daylight robbery in Feni, housewife held hostage" (translated from Bengali to English)

  • We ran a keyword search and found numerous reports on the incident.

  • Dhaka Post, a Bangladeshi online news portal, shared a video with visuals similar to the viral video, with the caption, "Housewife held hostage in Feni, robbed in broad daylight" (translated from Bengali to English)

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • Dhaka Tribune, a Bangladeshi English-language daily newspaper, noted that the robbery occurred at a house in Feni, Bangladesh.

  • The woman, identified as Shahena Akhtar, whose house was robbed, was held hostage by the perpetrator.

  • The incident took place at around 8 AM on 19 August 2026.

Here's a preview of the report. 

(Source: Dhaka Tribune /Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a robbery incident in Feni, Bangladesh, where a Muslim woman was held hostage. There is no communal angle to the video.

Also ReadStaged Video Falsely Shared as One of Hindu Man Harassing Elderly Muslim Man

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