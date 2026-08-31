Fact-Check: Video of a Robbery in Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Claim

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Hindu woman being attacked by 'Islamists' in Bangladesh.
What does the video show?: The 31-second video shows two men barging into a house and holding a woman hostage.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video shows a robbery incident in Feni, Bangladesh, where a woman was held hostage. There is no communal angle to the video.
How did we find out?: While observing the viral video, we noticed that a logo was visible in the upper right corner.
We ran a reverse image search and found out that it is the logo of Daily Jugantor, a Bangladeshi daily newspaper.
Following this, we went through their official Facebook account and found the original video.
The video's caption reads, "Daylight robbery in Feni, housewife held hostage" (translated from Bengali to English)
We ran a keyword search and found numerous reports on the incident.
Dhaka Post, a Bangladeshi online news portal, shared a video with visuals similar to the viral video, with the caption, "Housewife held hostage in Feni, robbed in broad daylight" (translated from Bengali to English)
Dhaka Tribune, a Bangladeshi English-language daily newspaper, noted that the robbery occurred at a house in Feni, Bangladesh.
The woman, identified as Shahena Akhtar, whose house was robbed, was held hostage by the perpetrator.
The incident took place at around 8 AM on .
Conclusion: The video shows a robbery incident in Feni, Bangladesh, where a Muslim woman was held hostage. There is no communal angle to the video.
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