Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Protest Against Liquor in Odisha Falsely Shared as One Against BJP

Video of Protest Against Liquor in Odisha Falsely Shared as One Against BJP

We found out that the protest is against liquor sales and not the BJP government.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show a protest by women against the BJP government and demanding an end to the sale of illegal and cheap liquor in Odisha.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show a protest by women against the BJP government and demanding an end to the sale of illegal and cheap liquor in Odisha.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a protest by women in Odisha, protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and demanding an end to the sale of illegal and cheap liquor.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

The video shows a protest led by tribal women demanding a ban on liquor in Nabarangpur, Odisha.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a post by an Instagram account named different.odisha, with similar visuals.

  • According to the caption, the video shows an anti-liquor movement in Odisha's Nabarangpur where thousands of women are speaking out against alcohol abuse.

  • The caption states that protesters are demanding a complete ban on all liquor sales, which includes country-made as well as other alcoholic beverages, to protect communities.

The post states that the protesters are demanding a complete ban on all liquor sales.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • A keyword search led us to a report by News18 Odia on the same incident.

  • According to the report, women in Nabarangpur district in Odisha have taken to the streets as part of an anti-liquor campaign.

  • The report added that the campaign had been going on for a while, during which women were trying to stop illegal alcohol sales and catch people who were involved in these activities.

  • While the protest by women was supported by the local Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress leaders, the initial protest by the women was not against the BJP but against illegal liquor.

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the video shows a protest led by women demanding a ban on liquor in Nabarangpur, Odisha.

Conclusion: The video shows a women-led protest demanding a ban on liquor sales in Nabarangpur, Odisha.

Also ReadFake Image Shared as One of Real BBC Article on India's Gen-Z Protests

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