Video Game Simulation Shared as Recent Clip of Missile Attack by Hamas in Israel

Fact-Check: A video from an animated game showing a uniformed personnel taking an aim at a plane and striking a missile is shared as from Israel.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a man firing a missile while taking aim at what looks like a fighter jet is going viral on social media where users are linking it to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.
Palestinian militant group called Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, 7 October.
The viral claims states that this video shows 'Hamas fighters' shooting down Israel war helicopter in Gaza.
While several other users are only sharing this video with hashtags related to Israel and Hamas.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video.
This led us to an old Facebook post from 16 August which was shared by 'Noakhaila kaga'.
This shows that the video predates the ongoing war, which began on 7 October.
The post has garnered over 50 million views and the comments suggested that this visual was from a game called ARMA 3, a shooter simulation video game.
This visual was from a game called ARMA 3, a shooter simulation video game.
The bio of the page states that it is a gaming page run by a gaming video creator from Bangladesh.
We also reached out to the creator who confirmed to The Quint that this video is from a video game called ARMA 3.
It is a gaming page run by a gaming video creator from Bangladesh.
The post can be seen here.
The post can be seen here.
Update on Israel-Palestine war: According to Israeli officials, over 500 people have been killed in Israel.
Hamas, on Saturday, reportedly fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza strip towards Israel.
This was followed by several Hamas militants infiltrating Israel in SUVs and motorcycles shooting the civilians.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned they have "embarked on a long and difficult war".
Conclusion: A video from an animated game showing a uniformed personnel taking an aim at a plane and striking a missile is shared as from Israel.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)