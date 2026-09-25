Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video of a Para-Gymnast Performing Falsely Shared as Real Clip

AI-Generated Video of a Para-Gymnast Performing Falsely Shared as Real Clip

We found out that the video was AI-generated.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is going viral on social media, showing a young para-gymnast performing and tearing up at the end.</p></div>
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An AI-generated video is going viral on social media, showing a young para-gymnast performing and tearing up at the end.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, showing a young para-gymnast performing and tearing up at the end.

  • One of the posts sharing the video was captioned, "Luck didn't give both hands to this little girl, but she did wonders with her courage and talent. Such an excellent balance of body without hands is really astonishing."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of a para-gymnast performing.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding IIT-B Suicide Probe, UNGA, and More

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and found no reports or credible sources sharing it.

While watching the clips, we noticed some visual inconsistencies.

  • During the performance, the athlete's body part blurs unnaturally.

The athlete's body looks blurred.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • The faces in the crowd behind the athlete appear distorted and morph as the video progresses.

The people in the crowd appear distorted. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

We then ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that seven of its detectors flagged the viral clip as an AI-generated one.

Here is the result of AI detection by DeepFake-O-Meter.

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/ Screenshot)

  • We also ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool that flagged the video as 99.8 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Here is the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of a para-gymnast performing.

Also ReadAI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as CCTV Footage of Sushant Singh Rajput

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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