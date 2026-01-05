No, This Video Doesn’t Show Hindu Man Being Assaulted in Bangladesh

advertisement
A video of a few people assaulting a man dressed in saffron robes is being widely shared on social media, with a caption in Hindi which claims that it shows the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.
The claim: The video is being shared after a Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh, claiming that it shows yet another such instance of an attack on a Hindu man.
How do we know?: Under the video in the claim, we came across a response by Bangladeshi fact-checker Shohanur Rahman, who had denied the claim.
Sharing a screenshot of an Instagram video, he noted that the video was from Punjab and not Bangladesh.
The screenshot led us to the Instagram account which had originally shared the video on 21 December 2025, noting that it showed a "child stealing baba" at Tanda railway station.
The user, Arjeet Sagar, had shared more videos of the incident, which can be seen here, here, and here.
On comparing visuals of Punjab's Tanda Urmar railway station from Google Maps to the viral video, we were able to establish that the video was indeed from Punjab.
In the video shared on Instagram, we were able to spot the logo of General Insurance Company of India (GIC Re), which only operates in India.
Additionally, we also found a post shared by the official account for Bangladesh's Chief Advisor's press wing, which had also debunked the viral claim.
Conclusion: A video from Punjab's Tanda Urmar railway station is being falsely shared as one showing an assault on Hindus in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from Abhishek Anand and Abhilash Mallick.)
