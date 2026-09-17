Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video From Nepal Falsely Shared As One of Communal Incident in India

Video From Nepal Falsely Shared As One of Communal Incident in India

We found out that the video shows an incident that happened in Nepal.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a fight is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show an incident that happened in West Bengal where two Muslim men were killed for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.</p></div>
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A video of a fight is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show an incident that happened in West Bengal where two Muslim men were killed for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of a fight is going viral on social media, claiming to show an incident that happened in West Bengal where two Muslim men were killed for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

  • One of the posts is captioned, "West Bengal, killing of two Muslims who were riding a motorcycle, they were targeted for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram (SIC)."

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows an incident that happened in Nepal.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a few videos that carried similar visuals, with captions stating that the incident happened in Nepal.

  • A video, uploaded on 31 July 2026, is captioned, "In Nepal, Hinduist organisation workers are attacking Muslims on the way."

The video was uploaded on 31 July, and its caption suggests that the incident happened in Nepal.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • A Facebook account, The Jalandhar, also shared similar visuals with a caption that reads, "Clashes between youths amidst communal tension in Nepal caught on camera.

The video's caption suggests that the incident happened in Nepal.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • While watching the video, we noticed the vehicle registration plate on the bike is red with white letters, the standard colours for private vehicles in Nepal.

  • Vehicles in India do not have red registration plates like the one seen in the video.

  • This disproves the claim that the video shows West Bengal, India.

The vehicle registration plate's colours indicate that it is from Nepal. 

Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows an incident that happened in Nepal.

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