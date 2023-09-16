Fact-Check: This Video Does Not Show the Interiors of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The video shows a cultural centre in Koradi, Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra.
A video showing the insides of a building, decorated in a traditional and ornate manner has gone viral on social media. The video shows a large hall with golden decorations and detailed paintings on the walls.
What are users claiming?: Social media users are sharing the video with a caption that reads, "Inside view of Shriraam temple Ayodhya- final finishing work-going on," linking the video to the upcoming Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
The claim is viral on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.
Is it true?: No. The video shows the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sanskritik Kendra (Cultural Centre), located in Nagpur's Koradi in Maharashtra.
How did we find out?: We saw that the viral video carried a watermark of a YouTube channel called 'Nagpur Experience'.
Taking this a clue, we looked for the video on YouTube.
Here, we saw that the same video was uploaded on the channel 'Nagpur Experience' on 8 July.
The video's title said that it showed the Shree Ram Dham temple in Koradi, Nagpur in Maharashtra.
Using relevant keywords, we looked for more information about the temple.
This led us to a post on X, which mentioned the temple's full location as 'Shri Ram Dham, Bhavan Sanskritik Kendra, Koradi, Nagpur'.
We ran a keyword search on Google with the complete location as a search term, which led us to website mentioning that the place was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in July.
A news report by ABP Marathi also carried the same details.
The President's official account on X had shared photos of the Cultural Centre's inauguration on 5 July.
One of these photos resembles the video in the viral claim, as the layout of the room and the design elements match.
The order of the decorative lights on the ceiling is similar.
The website for the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Cultural Centre has photographs of the centre, which shows the same place seen in the viral video.
(Note: Swipe to view photographs.)
Ayodhya's Ram Temple: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is still under construction and expected to be completed by December 2024.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust behind the construction of the temple.
On 14 September, the general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, shared a video on his X account, showing that the temple was still under construction.
Conclusion: A video of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Cultural Centre in Nagpur's Koradi is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the interior of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
