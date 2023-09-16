Fact-Check: This Video Does Not Show the Interiors of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

A video showing the insides of a building, decorated in a traditional and ornate manner has gone viral on social media. The video shows a large hall with golden decorations and detailed paintings on the walls.

What are users claiming?: Social media users are sharing the video with a caption that reads, "Inside view of Shriraam temple Ayodhya- final finishing work-going on," linking the video to the upcoming Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.