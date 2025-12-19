Fact-Check: Is This a Clip of Serbian Protesters Demanding a Christian State?No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Is This a Clip of Serbian Protesters Demanding a Christian State?No!

Fact-Check: Is This a Clip of Serbian Protesters Demanding a Christian State?

The viral clip is from 15 March 2025 and shows anti-corruption protests that began following the collapse Novi Sad

Priyanshi Khandelwal
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The post claims that Christians in Serbia are protesting to demand that the country be declared a Christian nation.</p></div>
The post claims that Christians in Serbia are protesting to demand that the country be declared a Christian nation.

(Source:X(formerly Twitter)/Altered by TheQuint)

A video showing protesters rallying on the streets of Serbia at night has gone viral on social media.

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that over 13 lakh Christians in Serbia are protesting to demand that the country be declared a Christian nation.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar posts can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is false.

  • The viral video is from 15 March 2025 and shows anti-corruption protests in Serbia that began following the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad that killed 16 people.

What we found: We ran keyframes from the viral clip through Google’s reverse image search.

  • We found the same video posted on X, formerly Twitter, on 15 March 2025.

  • The caption of the post identifies the protests as a part of protests against the Vučić government, not demonstrations demanding that Serbia be declared a Christian nation.

  • We also found a news report published on 16 March 2025 by the Reuters, confirming that Serbia had witnessed protest on 15 March 2025 against corruption.

Reuters published a report about the protests.

(Source: Reuters/Screenshot)

  • We also found a statement posted on the Instagram account of a Serbian student association regarding the ongoing student-led protests in Serbia, which confirms that the demonstrations are focused on opposing corruption.

  • We also ran a relevant keyword search and found no credible reports suggesting that the protests were aimed at pushing for a declaration of Serbia as a Christian state.

Conclusion: The claim is misleading. The viral video does not show protesters demanding that Serbia be declared a Christian state.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

