Video From Bangladesh Shared As TMC Workers Attacking Hindu Family in WB

Fact-Check: This video is from Bangladesh and not India.
A video showing a crowd outside a car, trying to get inside it is being shared on social media platforms.
A man, woman and child were present inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. The man was also seen crying in the clip.
The claim: Those sharing claimed that this video showed the state of West Bengal, post elections.
Some users also wrote that All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) workers, along with a mob of people belonging to the Muslim community harassed a Hindu family.
Is this true?: The claim is false.
The video is from Bangladesh and from February.
An individual called Shahjahan Mia and his family were attacked by staffers at Green Forest Park in Bhaluka over mismanagement at one of the rides. There was no communal angle to the story.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google and Yandex reverse image searches on some of them.
We came across a video on YouTube by a channel named Jago News. It was uploaded on 7 February.
We compared the frames and found similarities.
Here are the similarities between the two clips.
Taking cues from the video, we undertook a keyword search in Bengali and found multiple news reports about the incident.
Protidiner Bangladesh, BV News 24 and Jugantor reported in February that a family of one Shahjahan Mia was assaulted by the staffers of Green Forest park.
Mia was accompanied with his wife and child along with sisters and nieces.
According to the reports, the altercation occurred over mismanagement of a swing inside the park.
Later, Mia filed a complaint at the Bhaluka Model Police Station.
There people namely - Hasan Choudhary Sagar, Atiyar Rahman and Mohammed Abu Naseem - all staff members at the park were arrested for the attack.
Conclusion: The video is being shared with a false communal spin as one from India.
