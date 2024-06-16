Old Clip of Republic Bharat Show on UP's Two-Child Policy Shared as Recent

Fact-Check: This video is old and not recent.
A video from the Hindi news channel Republic Bharat’s show on Uttar Pradesh implementing a two-child policy is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing have written, “Yogi ji removed all Govt Subsidies and Benefits for any family with over Two children. They also cannot participate in local elections.“ (sic)
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the longer version of the show’s video on Republic Bharat.
It was uploaded on 11 July 2021.
16:25 minutes onwards of the YouTube video, the anchor can be heard speaking about the two-child policy.
The anchor also clarifies that he is talking about the draft and not the act.
Since the UP Legislative Assembly is not in session at the time of writing this story, no bill can be presented currently.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times and The Hindu published on 10 July 2021 and 16 August 2021 respectively, the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has only submitted a report and draft bill of The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill, 2021 to the Chief Minister but nothing was approved after it.
About this old proposed bill: The final draft of the proposed Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill submitted to Chief Minister Yogi in 2021 included an addition.
It stated a new disincentive for those who breach the two-child norm—they will no longer be eligible to be nominated or appointed as chairman or managing director of any public corporation or as members of any local authority.
Other disincentives were debarring them from the benefits of government-sponsored welfare schemes/subsidy and a limit to a ration card (up to four).
Conclusion: This video is old and is falsely being shared as recent.
