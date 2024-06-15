Old Video of Cars Set Ablaze in Egypt's Cairo Falsely Shared as Recent

Fact-check: An old video of a massive fire that broke out in Cairo, Egypt is going viral as a recent one.
(Photo: The Quint)
[Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals of fire. Viewer discretion is advised.]
A video showing thick plumes of smoke and massive fire setting multiple cars ablaze is going viral as a recent visual from Cairo, Egypt.
The claim further states that this fire started while a plane was landing and resulted in approximately 1,500 deaths.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google and this led us to a YouTube video shared by Global News, a Canadian Global Television Network.
This was published on 15 July 2020 and it matched with the viral clip.
The description stated that this massive fire broke out in Egypt's Shuqair-Mostorod crude oil pipeline and injured at least 12 people.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Egypt Cairo pipeline fire' and came across a report from Reuters published on 15 July 2020.
It stated that 17 people were injured in the massive fire that broke out after a leak of oil from the Shuqair-Mostorod pipeline in a Cairo suburb on 14 July 2020.
It also added that according to the petroleum ministry, the pipeline ran along a motorway and a spark caused by passing cars ignited crude that was leaking from the pipe.
This news is from 2020.
Conclusion: An old video of a massive fire that broke out in Cairo, Egypt is going viral as a recent one.
