Old Video Of Woman Wrestlers Fighting Shared With India-Pak Claim

A video, showing a woman wrestler standing inside a wrestling ring challenging the crowd to compete against here when another woman enters the rings and defeats her, is going viral on social media.

The claim along the video is associating the clip with "Hindu pride" while stating that the challenger is from Pakistan and the woman who defeated her is an Indian.

However, neither the woman wrestler is from Pakistan, nor is it a communal matter.

The video dates back to 2016 and both the women seen in the clip are Indian. This is a video of a wrestling entertainment program which was started by the famous Indian wrestler The Great Khali.