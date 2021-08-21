India's Wrestling Isn't Dependent on One Wrestler: WFI President on Vinesh Issue

"It's easy to say 'I've made mistake'. But what made you commit that mistake, and why? These are senior wrestlers. Vinesh has replied through her lawyer and said she did not stay with the Indian team for the betterment of the other wrestlers so that they don't get exposed to the virus. Okay, maybe it was for others' good. But then why didn't she wear the costume? Because of that mistake, she has to know what all I had to undergo, what happened to me," he added.

Singh said he had to appear before a commission to answer for Vinesh's conduct and that of Deepak Punia's coach. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had cancelled the accreditation of Punia's coach Murad Gaidarov after he misbehaved with the referee after the bout, which Punia lost. Gaidarov was asked to leave the Tokyo Olympic Village and sent back to India.

"After Deepak Punia's incident happened, when his coach beat up one officials, I had to appear before a commission that had members from the United World Wrestling and International Olympic Committee. I had to ensure the team did not get debarred. I told them there has never been a case where our wrestlers have flouted any rules and expressed regret, but they questioned me, 'how do you run the federation. Your wrestler isn't wearing the (official) costume'. She could have lost a medal had she won. This isn't a small incident. I had to beg and plead," he told the daily.